Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post. “We activate all of the sirens within the county to ensure all of Warren County is aware of the tornado threat.”

The policy is to make sure everyone traveling from one side of the county to the other is not heading into a tornadic cell, according to the post.

“The COWS will sound in three minute cycles,” according to the post. “They may be activated more than once, depending on the length of the warning. These are for outdoor warnings only meaning these sirens should not be relied on for indoor warnings.”

The agency recommends using a NOAA weather radio, phone or apps or the Warren County Alert Sense App for weather tracking while indoors.

NOAA warnings are activated by NOAA and are not controlled by Warren County EMA. AlertSense is a system that is free to the public, and sends notifications regardless of someone’s location in Warren County.

According to the Warren County EMA, the National Weather Service out of Louisville sent out three separate tornado warnings Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The first warning was issued at 1:48 a.m., the second at at 2:21a.m. and the third 5:23 a.m.

In order to sign up for AlertSense, follow this link: https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/public.aspx...

