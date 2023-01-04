Broadway Star Craig Schulman joins cast of Ramsey Theatre Company’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Wednesday that award-winning Broadway star Craig Schulman has joined the cast of Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Schulman will play Belle’s father, Maurice.

The performance will take place in the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Details are available online at www.theyskypac.com, and tickets may be purchased by calling 270-904-1880 or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

”We are elated that someone of Craig’s immense talent and experience has decided to join the cast for our inaugural production,” said Elise Charny who will direct the Ramsey Theatre Company’s June 24 performance. “Craig will not only delight our audience, he will help us attract other cast members of high quality and teach our younger performers.”

