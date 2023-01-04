CASA of South Central KY to host Advocate Flex Training Classes starting Feb. 2

the new winter advocate flex training classes for casa begins on february 2nd and they'll be held every thursday in february and the first thursday of march.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASAof South Central Kentucky will be hosting new Winter Advocate Flex Training Classes beginning February 2nd.

They’ll be held every Thursday in February and the first Thursday of March.

To apply, visit casaofsck.org/volunteer. You can also contact Steve Jones at (270) 782-5353 or email steve@casaofsck.org.

The deadline to apply is January 26th.

