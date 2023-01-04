CASA of South Central KY to host Advocate Flex Training Classes starting Feb. 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASAof South Central Kentucky will be hosting new Winter Advocate Flex Training Classes beginning February 2nd.

They’ll be held every Thursday in February and the first Thursday of March.

To apply, visit casaofsck.org/volunteer. You can also contact Steve Jones at (270) 782-5353 or email steve@casaofsck.org.

The deadline to apply is January 26th.

