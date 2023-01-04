Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax.

Related coverage:

Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.

Eyes are now turning to consumption taxes as roughly 30 services saw changes to their tax structure in the new year. Like travelers to the Bluegrass Airport, who will now notice that 6% sales tax added to their parking fees.

“So the main change, due to that impact, is that we will no longer be accepting cash payment as you exit the parking lot at the Bluegrass Airport, so it will be card-only payment,” said Bluegrass Airport Community Relations Manager Lauren White.

Jason Bailey with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy is worried that the current federal stimulus dollars won’t always be available.

“I’m concerned that it’s really only the beginning because the income tax is so expensive that there is a pretty large hole in the budget resulting, so this many only be the beginning of the sales tax increases we’ll see down the road,” said Bailey.

The State Legislature plans to reduce income tax by another half percent next year, down to 4%, and slowly phase out income tax altogether. However, many families experiencing a rise in inflation will see increased taxes on their summer camps, group fitness classes and even rideshare services.

“There will be a budget crunch,” said Bailey. “You can’t get something for nothing, and when you give away large tax cuts and don’t replace the lost revenue, you’re going to create a deficit at some point, so there will be that pressure.”

Dollars that could quickly add up as the year goes on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
SCAM ALERT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Flood waters covering roads in Greenville, KY
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding

Latest News

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith announces tour, dates in Nashville
Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, says he's filing to run for governor in...
Kentucky Ag Commissioner to file to run for governor
Beshear delivers annual State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth Address
10-year-old Buddy House member, Shelby Dean, organizes an annual fundraiser for Down Syndrome...
The Buddy House to host annual fundraising concert at local bar and grill