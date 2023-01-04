Cooling down a bit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was breezy, but we did see the return of sunshine to go with mild temperatures. Readings drop a bit over the next two days.

Breezy and mild Thursday

Breezy conditions last into Thursday but so does more sunshine. Afternoon temps will be a tad cooler but still mild for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. Friday will be cooler still with more seasonable temperatures. Expect fair skies as we close out the week.

Our next chance for rain comes late Saturday into early Sunday with what will be a weaker system moving in. Rain chances stay slim through early next week with temperatures remaining in seasonal territory if not a little warmer than normal for early January.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 53. Low 30. Winds SW at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47. Low 32. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible by afternoon. High 49. Low 42. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 71 (2004)

Record Low: -12 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 1.35″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+1.17″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (+1.17″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.