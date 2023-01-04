Jeremy Renner thanks fans for well-wishes in post from hospital bed

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed on Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Jeremy Renner expressed his appreciation to his fans in an Instagram post Tuesday night from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said, sharing a picture of his bruised face.

Authorities said Renner was seriously injured in a snow tractor incident on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day.

The actor, best known for playing Hawkeye in “The Avengers” movie franchise, was hit by his own snow tractor after freeing a vehicle stuck in snow, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petros Road in Warren County is closed due to a wreck.
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27 of Glasgow, KY
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges
Additional showers and storms expected through the morning
Additional showers and storms expected through the morning
Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Tuesday
Rounds of strong thunderstorms through Tuesday night!

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced
This week’s JA People of Action are Emilie Young
This week’s JA People of Action are Emilie Young
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home