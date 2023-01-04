ShermansTravel names Bowling Green as travel destination

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A travel site, ShermansTravel, has named Bowling Green as a destination spot in “ShermansTravel’s Top Budget Destinations of 2023.”

Along with other destination spots, including Ligurian Coast, Italy, Honduras, Pamukkale, Turkey and Palm Springs, California, the staff praises Bowling Green for many destination spots.

“Budget-conscious foodies can choose from a plethora of options, including Melissa’s Country Café, or The Pie Queen at Alvaton’s Boyce General Store” they wrote. “Attractions also abound here: Lost River Cave and Mammoth Cave National Park are great for nature enthusiasts, while history buffs will enjoy Riverview at Hobson Grove and the Kentucky Museum. Meanwhile, car lovers can learn about the history of the Corvette at the National Corvette Museum. For a worth-it-splurge, burn rubber in a C8 Corvette at the NCM Motorsports Park. "

For a look at the complete list, visit here.

