This week’s JA People of Action are Emilie Young and Jacob Young

This week’s JA People of Action are Emilie and Jacob Young

This week’s JA People of Action are Emilie Young, teacher at Cumberland Trace Elementary School and volunteer Jacob Young, Financial Advisor at Life Compass Financial. Their 2nd grade class used JA Our Community which uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Mrs. Young’s favorite thing about JA is, “The JA lessons are always engaging and allow the students to work together to learn about our community.” She also said, “The students look forward to seeing our Junior Achievement volunteer, Mr. Young, each week. They enjoy learning from him. Junior Achievement is a phenomenal program and we are thankful for having JA in our schools.” Jacob’s favorite thing about JA is, “Students have the opportunity to learn how to be successful outside the classroom through various lessons taught by volunteers in the community.” He also said, “I’m always blown away by the students’ eagerness to learn and willingness to participate in order to make the most of our time.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

