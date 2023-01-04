VIDEO: WKU Professor Emeritus discusses new book ‘Good Night: Whispers of the Heart

DOCTOR KELL WILL BE AT GALLERY ON THE SQUARE ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 26TH
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky University Professor Emeritus and author, Dr. Carl Kell spoke with Allie Hennard about his new book Good Night...Whispers of the Heart.

“It’s all a part of what my experience has been over the years,” Dr. Kell said, “I created two fictional characters, Jack and Joan. Jack is a career specialist in soft goods. He’s a traveler. He’s an entrepreneur, he’s into literally everything. But he’s had a story with his mother and father, who in their time, the father would write his mother notes...over a period of time, those notes eventually showed up in an estate sale, because the mother and father had passed. Wow. So Jack and Joan discover the notes. And this begins an essentially three-part story.”

Dr. Kell will be at Gallery on the Square on Thursday, January 26th.

If you would like to buy a copy of Good Night... Whispers of the Heart, you can find it now, at Barnes & Noble and Walmart.

