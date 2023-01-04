Weather Settling Down!

Cooler, more seasonal air for late week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms pounded the area Tuesday morning with strong winds and flooding rainfall. The system that brought the severe weather to our area moves out Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday

Sunshine returns Wednesday with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually achieve an early morning high in the low 60s Wednesday before readings slip into the 50s during the day. Chillier 40s are on the way for Thursday through the beginning of the weekend. Thursday and Friday look dry.

Our next chance for rain is Saturday with what will be a weaker system moving in. Rain chances stay slim through early next week with temperatures remaining in seasonal territory if not a little warmer than normal for early January.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. AM High 64, temps falling into the 50s. Low 37. Winds W at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 48. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 44. Low 32. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 71 (2004)

Record Low: -11 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 1.35″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+1.29″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (+1.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

