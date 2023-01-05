Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren County."(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested Wednesday after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $500,000.

Joseph Adam Raby, 40, was charged first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of citizens, excessive window tinting and third-degree criminal mischief.

Brandon Trent, 24, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Two Bowling Green men were arrested Jan. 4 after a police chase on I-65. (Joseph Raby, left, and Brandon Trent) (Warren County Detention Center)

According to a statement from the task force, this had been an ongoing investigation and the force had developed information of a “potential load of narcotics coming to Bowling Green.”

“We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” according to a release. “Detectives and KSP located the suspect vehicle returning to Kentucky from the south. When KSP initiated a traffic stop, a brief pursuit followed but troopers were able to stop the vehicle about 5 miles south of Bowling Green on I-65 at 2 p.m.”

Law enforcement said they made the arrests without further resistance.

Police said they searched the vehicle recovering 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and said the seizure was the “largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Warren County.”

Police street value of this seizure is over $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and both Raby and Trent remain housed in the Warren County Detention Center.

