The Buddy House to host annual fundraising concert at local bar and grill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of The Buddy House, a local nonprofit for individuals with down syndrome, have created an annual event called “Swinging for Downs,” which benefits Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.

This year’s event was organized by Shelby Dean, a 10-year-old member of The Buddy House.

The event is a concert featuring two local country artists, Kyle Whitaker and Adam Scott, and will be hosted at Spillway Bar and Grill.

“Originally, what it was is, we had a softball tournament, and all the proceeds from the softball tournament come here,” said LeAnn Sparks-Brown, Shelby’s mother and a Buddy House representative. “Well then we added a golf scramble, and then this past year, it was like ‘Hey, what about, let’s do a concert, and all the benefits and proceeds will go to Team Shelby.”

Buddy House members are challenged with creating their own fundraisers for the nonprofit.

Representatives say that without these fundraisers, keeping the organization afloat would be impossible.

“Any funds that are raised from Team Shelby or Team Aidan... any individual, comes to DSSKY. That just allows families to continue to get services for individuals that have down syndrome at no charge.” said Sparks-Brown.

Members say that Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is a unique resource for the commonwealth, and that it cannot function without the support of the community around it.

“DSSKY is only one of two in the state, so here we service 14 counties, and it takes a lot of funds to service individuals, especially in 14 different counties, from birth all the way to adult,” said Sparks-Brown

Representatives say that with fundraisers like these, they have raised up to $30,000 for DSSKY since 2018.

The fundraiser will be hosted at Spillway Bar and Grill in Bowling Green on Saturday, Jan. 7, 7-11 p.m. There is a $5 door cover, and all proceeds will be donated to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.

