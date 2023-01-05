C-USA announces Reed, Corley as 2022 leaders in passing and receiving yards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Conference USA announced their 2022 football leaders via Twitter with two Hilltoppers claiming top spots on that list.

Quarterback Austin Reed was named the C-USA passing leader as he finished the season with 4,744 passing yards and averaged 339 yards per game. Reed is also the nations leader in all of Division I in passing yards.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley claimed C-USA’s receiving leader with 1,295 receiving yards on the season averaging 93 yards per game. Corley is ranked fourth in receiving yards in the NCAA.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.