C-USA announces Reed, Corley as 2022 leaders in passing and receiving yards

Reed, Corley named 2022 C-USA football leaders in passing and receiving yards
Reed, Corley named 2022 C-USA football leaders in passing and receiving yards(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Conference USA announced their 2022 football leaders via Twitter with two Hilltoppers claiming top spots on that list.

Quarterback Austin Reed was named the C-USA passing leader as he finished the season with 4,744 passing yards and averaged 339 yards per game. Reed is also the nations leader in all of Division I in passing yards.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley claimed C-USA’s receiving leader with 1,295 receiving yards on the season averaging 93 yards per game. Corley is ranked fourth in receiving yards in the NCAA.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
SCAM ALERT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Latest News

Mitchell Tinsley declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
Mitchell Tinsley declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
Mitchell Tinsley declares for the NFL Draft
Former WKU Hilltopper declares for the NFL Draft
Lady Toppers come up short against Middle Tennessee
Lady Toppers come up short against Middle Tennessee
Tops can’t contain Blue Raider second-half shooting in 65-60 defeat
Tops can’t contain Blue Raider second-half shooting in 65-60 defeat