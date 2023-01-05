Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Prosecutors in Missouri have dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law, attorneys say.

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge.

A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.

Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter.

Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children.

Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman’s attorneys issued her statement to KY3:

“Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm. My daughters are the most important people in my life. I am sad for this and my other mistakes as a mother and the impact on them. I cannot thank my ex-mother-in-law enough for continuing to be a rock in their lives.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

