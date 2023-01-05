BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s definitely MUCH colder for us this morning as we track temperatures in the 30s for many.

Colder for this morning!

Frost on the windshield will definitely be the case for some of us early today, so be wary of that for the morning commute! Afternoon temps will be a tad cooler but still mild for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. Friday will be cooler still with more seasonable temperatures. Expect fair skies as we close out the week.

Our next chance for rain comes late Saturday into early Sunday with what will be a weaker system moving in. Rain chances stay slim through early next week with temperatures remaining in seasonal territory if not a little warmer than normal for early January.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 53. Low 30. Winds SW at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47. Low 32. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible by afternoon. High 49. Low 42. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

