Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
SCAM ALERT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Latest News

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
AG Daniel Cameron makes first gubernatorial campaign stop; talks fentanyl, climate agendas, and...
AG Daniel Cameron makes first gubernatorial campaign stop in Bowling Green
A man suspected of driving drunk did a backflip to prove his sobriety, police said.
Police: Man stopped for suspected drunk driving does backflip to prove sobriety
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say