Crocker Law Firm presents Bowling for Junior Achievement Feb. 4

YOU CAN SIGN UP AT JAFORKIDS.COM.
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Feb. 4, corporate teams and community groups will participate in the Crocker Law Firm presents Bowling for Junior Achievement, an event to benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

The event will be hosted by Southern Lanes at 2710 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green from 8 to 11 a.m.

Teams of five bowlers will compete in one game per team. Games will last no longer than an hour. Trophies will be given for first, second and third place after each hour of bowling.

“Junior Achievement is thrilled to be back for our second year of this fun event,” said Allie Sharp, President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “We are particularly excited to integrate the option to sponsor a local youth or special populations team, as that aligns with our mission to serve the next generation.”

Funds will be used to help provide free educational programming to K-12 students on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness.

“Crocker Law Firm is happy to return as the Title Sponsor for Bowling for Junior Achievement,” said Cyndi Crocker, Attorney and Partner for Crocker Law Firm. “We see tremendous value in this event, as it raises funds and awareness for local financial literacy education in a fun, family-friendly environment.”

Bowling sponsorships are available for corporations to purchase as an excellent team builder opportunity, and members of the public are encouraged to register to participate.

This year Junior Achievement is introducing the option to sponsor a youth or special populations team to bowl under your company’s name, to give children and young adults the opportunity to participate in this fun event.

Participants must sign up in advance. For event requirements and registration details, visit www.jaforkids.com.

Registration ends Jan. 23. No walk-up participants the day of the event will be accepted. No exceptions.

