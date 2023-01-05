Dry Friday, rain returns this weekend

Shower chances high for Saturday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday gave us plenty more sunshine along with mild temperatures and breezy conditions. The wind won’t be as much of an issue Friday, but temps will be a bit cooler.

Seasonably cool Friday

Friday looks decent with more sunshine in the offing. Highs drop a bit into the upper 40s, closer to normal for early January. Clouds increase Friday night ahead of a system arriving Saturday with rain. Shower chances continue Saturday night before rain ends everywhere Sunday afternoon. Rain won’t be terribly heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Readings stay fairly mild into the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mild weather persists well into next week. We’ll stand another small chance for a shower Tuesday with a better shot at rain Thursday. No big storms or bitter cold arctic air is showing up around here anytime real soon!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. High 47. Low 35. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 49. Low 42. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 53. Low 36. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 68 (2007)

Record Low: -20 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+1.05″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (+1.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

