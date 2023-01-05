Former WKU Hilltopper declares for the NFL Draft

Mitchell Tinsley declares for the NFL Draft
Mitchell Tinsley declares for the NFL Draft(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced that he will be entering the 2023 NFL draft via his Twitter, Wednesday afternoon.

Tinsley spent two years on The Hill, totaling 130 receptions for 1,779 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was a part of WKU’s bowl win against Appalachian State where Bailey Zappe broke the single season passing touchdown record in which Tinsley was the receiver who caught the history making touchdown.

He then decided to bet on himself and enter the transfer portal where he joined the Penn State Nitty Lions this past season.

In his lone season in Happy Valley he had 51 receptions for 577 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He will participate in the NFL Combine and he is currently projected to be a day three pick in the draft.

