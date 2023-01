FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will officially file for Governor.

Quarles intends to file in the Secretary of State’s Office at 700 Capital Avenue in Frankfort .

The actual signing will take place at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

