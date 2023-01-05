Kentucky State Police Charge Adair County Man with Solicitation of Murder

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On January 3, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 was contacted by the Adair County Detention Center, in regard to a suspicious letter an inmate in the detention center had tried to send out in the mail.

Troopers launched an investigation after receiving the letter that the detention center staff had intercepted. Troopers learned that Paul Bricker, age 37 of Columbia, had tried to send a letter in the mail, while incarcerated, soliciting the murder of another individual.

As a result of the investigation, Mr. Bricker was arrested and charged with Solicitation of Murder. He remains in the Adair County Detention Center.

Trooper Dean Lunz continues his investigation.

