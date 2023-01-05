Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
SCAM ALERT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
10-year-old Buddy House member, Shelby Dean, organizes an annual fundraiser for Down Syndrome...
The Buddy House to host annual fundraising concert at local bar and grill

Latest News

A tree fell on a car in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
Seven-month-old Nathan Hart was originally denied for bi-lateral cochlear implant surgery...
7-month-old gets surgery to save hearing after originally being denied due to insurance issues
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Officials: 8 dead in Utah, including 5 children, the result of murder-suicide