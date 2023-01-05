Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

