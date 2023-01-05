Sam Smith announces tour, dates in Nashville

Sam Smith will be performing at Bridgestone Arena this summer.
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith announced they will perform at Bridgestone Arena during their summer tour, GLORIA The Tour.

This will be Smith’s first North American run since 2018.

The tour will feature 27 cities, including New York, Orlando, and San Francisco. Smith will kick off the tour at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on July 25.

They will perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 29.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. American Express Card Members will have early access and will be able to purchase tickets from 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

There will also be an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale ticket event that will take place on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Visit the tour’s website for more information on dates and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estrada admitted to police of giving the juvenile half of the fentanyl pill and taking the...
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
SCAM ALERT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Flood waters covering roads in Greenville, KY
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding

Latest News

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, says he's filing to run for governor in...
Kentucky Ag Commissioner to file to run for governor
Beshear delivers annual State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth Address
10-year-old Buddy House member, Shelby Dean, organizes an annual fundraiser for Down Syndrome...
The Buddy House to host annual fundraising concert at local bar and grill