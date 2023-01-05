State releases county unemployment data for November 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry, Scott, and Shelby counties, 3% each; and Anderson, Boone, Fayette, and Spencer counties, 3.1% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.2%. It was followed by Martin County, 8%; Elliott County, 7.9%; Owsley County, 7.4%; Breathitt County, 7.3%; Lewis County, 7.1%; Leslie County, 6.9%; Harlan and Knott counties, 6.5% each; and Letcher County, 6.4%.

A link to Kentucky county unemployment rate charts is below.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7% for November 2022, and 3.4% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted November 2022 unemployment rate was released on Dec. 15, 2022, and can be viewed at https://www.kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=592.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.

