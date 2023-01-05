Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Bowling Green said they have received phone calls from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Typically, if there is an emergency, residents call the police. Recently, it has been the other way around, but the people on the other line are not members of law enforcement.

Brett Hightower, Sheriff of Warren County, said this is something for local residents to keep their eyes on.

“When law enforcement threatens to come to arrest you immediately, and asks you to make an immediate payment, you should know right then and there that it is a scam,” said Hightower.

Hightower said the scam callers would often pose as Warren County Deputies.

“Sometimes they are even going to our website, finding actual deputies’ names, and utilizing those,” said Hightower. “They will tell people that they have missed a court date and that they need to pay immediately.”

They would keep the person on the phone, have them go to a local business, and purchase gift cards. From there, they would have that person provide the card numbers so they can transfer the money.

It is not just one group of people who are being scammed.

“I have seen college students, middle-aged folks, older people, all fallen victim to this. There is no ‘one shoe fits all’ when it comes to this,” said Hightower.

Hightower said there are plenty of red flags to look out for in the case of a potential scam.

“We (Warren County Sheriff’s Department) are never going to ask for any type of payment,” said Hightower. “Those payments are usually handled through the Justice Center, not through your local law enforcement.”

Hightower said if you have received one of these scam phone calls, or know someone who has received one, to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

