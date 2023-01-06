Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Paul Bricker, 37, of Columbia
KSP charge Adair County man with Solicitation of Murder
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
Aaron Shirley, Jailer for Barren County, said the inmate was immediately rushed to the hospital...
Officials respond to overdose in Barren County Detention Center

Latest News

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Richard...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’