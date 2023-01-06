Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marleen Sallee

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero, Marleen Sallee, donates food, clothes, and her home to those in need.(wbko)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Marleen Sallee, a resident of Horse Cave, lives to serve others by donating her time, food, clothes, and her home to those in need. Her neighbors describe her as somebody that puts the needs of others before her own, not for praise, but because it is what she feels is right.

“She’s modest, you know? She does more than anybody can think of. She just does it at the drop of a dime,” says Jayla Durham, Marleen’s friend, and neighbor. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what it is, ‘Alright, let’s see what we can do to help you.”

Sallee routinely goes out of her way for others in her community, volunteering for food banks and donating homemade food to those that need it.

“I help out wherever I can, whoever needs help, I’m there. It doesn’t matter, I don’t do it to get recognition, I do it because I like it,” said Sallee.

When it comes to serving others, Sallee says that her mother inspired her to always help those in need before herself.

Sallee says, “My mother helped everybody and anybody that came around, it didn’t matter if she knew them or not. If they were hungry, or thirsty, she took care of it. I’m the same way, I enjoy doing it.”

Her neighbors say that Sallee’s generosity and kindness have no limit and that they extend to all corners of her community.

“She’s always putting food in the food boxes for random people, she’s volunteering her time at WJCR, she’s volunteering for Helping Heart,” said Durham. “She’s all over the place. You can’t keep her still for very long.”

Sallee says that she has no plans of slowing down her volunteering any time soon.

“If somebody’s hungry, I’m gonna make them a box of food. If somebody needs clothes, I’m gonna find them somewhere,” Sallee said. “You know, I’m just somebody that likes to help people.”

