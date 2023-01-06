Logan County teacher charged with sexual abuse

He is charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County teacher is facing charges after an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police - Bowling Green Post was contacted by the Logan County Board of Education Thursday, Jan 5, about allegations of a teacher at Logan County High School having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Logan County High School.

According to Court Records, the juvenile student was interviewed at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green and disclosed that they had maintained a sexual relationship with the teacher. The allegations included sexual contact between the teacher and the juvenile after hours on school grounds.

As a result of the initial investigation, Benjamin A. Adams, 26, of Bowling Green, was arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail.

Court records show that Adams was advised of his rights, declined to answer questions, and requested an attorney.

Adams is charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 3 Detectives.

