Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound.

Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle.

Agustin Duron Guerrero, operating a Ford pickup traveling south, turned left into the path of Gilleland.

Gilleland was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.

The report isn’t complete as officials are reconstructing the collision.

