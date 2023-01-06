Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound.

Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle.

Agustin Duron Guerrero, operating a Ford pickup traveling south, turned left into the path of Gilleland.

Gilleland was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.

The report isn’t complete as officials are reconstructing the collision.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.