Man missing from Munfordville

80-year-old Roland Oderra
80-year-old Roland Oderra(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane, and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Hart County Sheriff’s Deputies, Rescue, and Emergency Management are also involved in the search.

Anyone with information about where Roland Oddera may be, is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post-3 in Bowling Green at 270-782-2010.

