Mars releasing first all-female packs of M&M’s

Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.(Mars, Incorporated)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A candymaker says it is celebrating women who are flipping the status quo with limited-edition female packages of M&M’s.

According to Mars, it is releasing first-ever packs of M&M’s spotlighting its dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

Mars said the limited-edition packages will feature its Green, Brown and Purple female characters.

According to the candy company, its trio of female characters will be the first united representation together.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Mars chief marketing officer.

Mars said, in celebration of the limited-edition packs, the company is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women. A company spokesperson said it will donate $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) towards supporting women via strategic partnerships.

According to Mars, the public can also nominate women who are flipping the status quo from Jan. 5-15 for their nominee to be featured and receive $10,000 in grants to further fund their flip.

“Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them,” Wesley said.

