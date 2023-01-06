Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol under new command

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, is now under new command.

Major Jordan Jent has been promoted to commander of the squadron and will be assuming responsibility for all unit functions hereafter.

Major Jent has been with the Civil Air Patrol for 11 years, while also working as a deputy at the Warren County Regional Jail, and as a Staff Sergeant in the Tennessee Air National Guard.

“I joined specifically to work with cadets, and to help set them up for success in their future careers,” Major Jent said. “I can see how much the program’s helped me grow as a leader, and that really helped shape them to grow into leaders themselves. It’s an honoring process.”

Major Jent says as commander, he hopes to grow the unit as well as help his cadets shape the future.

