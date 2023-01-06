BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! We made it through the first week of 2023. Watch out for frost on the windshields this morning if you have to commute early.

Sunny and cooler for Friday, rain arrives Saturday!

We’ll see temperatures flirting with the lower 30s through much of the morning. Sunny skies will dominate our viewing area with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will increase later this evening ahead of a frontal boundary. A few showers could occur tonight, but a better chance for rain comes Saturday morning. Shower chances continue Saturday night before rain ends everywhere Sunday afternoon. Rain won’t be terribly heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Readings stay fairly mild into the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. High 49. Low 35. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 49. Low 42. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 53. Low 36. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 72 (1985)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.88″ (-0.35″)

So Far This Year: 42.47″ (-6.53″)

Monthly Snowfall: 1.9″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.9

