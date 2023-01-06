Wet weather for the weekend

Showers move in Saturday morning
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FINE! We closed out the work week with more sunshine. That sunshine will not hang around through the weekend, though.

Several chances for rain next week

Shower chances continue Saturday into Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible into Sunday. Rain won’t be heavy, but some places may see amounts close to .25″. Temps stay mild, topping out around 50 both weekend days.

Mild weather continues through next week. We’ll stand one chance for a few showers Tuesday followed by more chances for rain Thursday into Friday from another disturbance arriving late week. No bitter cold, arctic air will come anywhere near us through at least next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High 49. Low 42. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 50. Low 33. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 51. Low 36. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1946)

Record Low: -12 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+0.94″)

Yearly Precip: 0.00″ (+0.94″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

