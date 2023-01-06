WKU drops fifth straight game in loss against North Texas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team dropped its fifth straight game after losing to North Texas 70-66 in Diddle Arena, Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers would be without the services of senior guard Jordan Rawls, who was unavailable due to a hand injury. Head coach Rick Stansbury still has not returned to his head coaching duties, as he is still dealing with health issues.

Junior guard Dayvion McKnight led the way with 29 points and five rebounds while going 13-15 from the free throw line. Super senior Jairus Hamilton followed with 16 points and five rebounds. McKnight and Hamilton combined for 45 of the Hilltoppers 66 points.

Tylor Perry led the way for North Texas with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.

It was Deja vu of the 2021 Conference USA championship game. The Hilltoppers (8-6) got off to a rough start, not hitting a field goal until halfway through the first half, leading to the Mean Green (12-3) taking a 21-2 lead.

The Hilltoppers woke up from that point and was able to changed the tide a little bit. In the last 10 minutes of the second half, WKU went on a 20-11 run to bring the deficit within single digits heading into the locker room.

Just like the game against middle Tennessee last weekend, second half shooting from the opposing team made a real difference in the game. Especially Perry who had 14 of his 22 points in the second half.

WKU didn’t hit a single three point shot in the second half, going 0-8. The Tops pulled within four points with under two minutes to go but the Mean Green became clutch at the free throw line and put the game out of reach for WKU, resulting in its fourth straight loss to the Mean Green.

WKU shot 3-14 from behind the arc and was -24 for the night. 11 of the Mean Green’s 23 total field goals were from behind the three point line. The Hilltoppers were beat on the boards once again, this time out rebounded 40-26 and 15-7 on the offensive side.

WKU will travel to San Antonio to take on UTSA this Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Stadium.

