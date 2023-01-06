WKU music students host first ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser

SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students in the WKU Music Department will be hosting their first-ever Piano Studio Gala Fundraiser at Tayvin Gardens on Saturday, January 14th at 5 p.m.

“A good practice piano is crucial to the development of musicians, unfortunately, there is an imbalance between the number of growing musicians and quality pianos here at WKU,” Freshman Dalton Childress, one of the music students who is organizing the fundraiser, said in a message to WBKO about the event.

He added that is what led to the creation of the fundraiser.

Katie Drybrough, a WKU Senior and another organizer for the fundraiser spoke about why the event is so important to the students and staff in the music department.

“It’s really a year-round affair,” she said, “Being a pianist, and being a musician, you don’t really have a time off. You practice over your breaks, you practice every year... Even when we’re not in session during the semester, we’re still coming in, and we’re still practicing all those instruments. So it’s just a lifelong and a year-long dedication”.

Tickets are being sold through the event venue’s website and on Eventbrite for $80. They include a multi-instrumental performance by the students, faculty, and alumni of WKU. There will also be a 4-course meal served by The Linen Apron.

There will also be various other ways to donate to the WKU Piano Studio, including a donation bar and a silent auction.

Tayvin Gardens is located at 244 Noah Bledsoe Road in Smith’s Grove.

