Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
Paul Bricker, 37, of Columbia
KSP charge Adair County man with Solicitation of Murder
Area lawmakers react to Kentucky tax changes and WBKO News explains why the democrats and...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
Aaron Shirley, Jailer for Barren County, said the inmate was immediately rushed to the hospital...
Officials respond to overdose in Barren County Detention Center

Latest News

FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in...
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over confidential records release
Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested Friday during a demonstration, police said.
Police: Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise