2022 German American Bank Classic
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Purples Athletics held their second annual German American Bank Classic. Teams from Kentucky and Tennessee participated in the tournament with the boys’ games held at Bowling Green High School, and the girls’ games at Bowling Green Junior High.
Final
Buter (Louisville) 34
Bowling Green 58
Final/OT
Muhlenberg County 41
Barren County 50
Final
Madisonville-North Hopkins 69
Greenwood 58
Final
Whites Creek (TN) 45
Bowling Green 85
