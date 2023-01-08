2022 German American Bank Classic

German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School
German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Purples Athletics held their second annual German American Bank Classic. Teams from Kentucky and Tennessee participated in the tournament with the boys’ games held at Bowling Green High School, and the girls’ games at Bowling Green Junior High.

2022 German American Bank Classic: Butler vs Bowling Green

Final

Buter (Louisville) 34

Bowling Green 58

2022 German American Bank Classic: Muhlenberg County vs Barren County

Final/OT

Muhlenberg County 41

Barren County 50

2022 German American Bank Classic: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs Greenwood

Final

Madisonville-North Hopkins 69

Greenwood 58

2022 German American Bank Classic: Whites Creek (TN) vs Bowling Green

Final

Whites Creek (TN) 45

Bowling Green 85

