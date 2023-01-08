Bowling Green Junior High hosts the ‘BG Vette City High School Speech Tournament’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday, ten high school teams from Tennessee and Kentucky made their way to Bowling Green Junior High to compete in fourteen different speech and drama events.

“If you do a lot of different things already, you will still have time to do it. I personally do band, beta, speech and debate, team court and I’m in the school musical. I find time. You just have to give up a Saturday every once in a while,” said BGHS sophomore, Da’quarius Ragland.

The ‘BG Vette City High School Speech Tournament’ hosted two Warren County schools, one, Bowling Green High School and the other- Greenwood High School.

“So what I like about speech and debate is that we’re able to socialize with each other and it really helps with developing communication skills and helping to build a person in the way they communicate,” said BGHS junior Joshua Martin, “We get the reward and we have fellowship with each other. It’s very fulfilling.”

Bowling Green High placed 2nd and earned many individual awards among its sixteen team members. Each student is allowed to participate in only three events.

“For me personally, I plan to go into the political field- like political science and stuff like that- so a big part of it is public speaking and also for extempt you have to be really politically inclined, so I enjoy that aspect,” said Ragland, “It was really nice to see my hard work pay off today.”

This coming February, the regional competitions will take place, and in March, will be the state tournament.

