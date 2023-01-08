Increasing clouds and a stray shower possible!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. Sunday, will remain mostly dry but there is a slight chance for a stray shower in the morning and mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild. (WBKO)

We will kick off the work week under high pressure which will help keep us dry and that sun will be shining. High temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the mid-50s all week. There is a cold front pressing our way towards the end of next week, it could be some decent amount of rain! More timing and details on that as we head into the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 50. Low 31. Winds NW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 50. Low 33. Winds W at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 55. Low 34. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1907)

Record Low: -11 (1912)

Today’s Precip: T″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+0.83″)

Yearly Precip: 1.64″ (+0.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.