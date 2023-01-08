Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.

In a social media post, Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright wrote that Deputy Eskridge was selected for the award based on the Sheriff’s experience with and observation of Eskridge, as well as comments and input from the community and other members of the Sheriff’s Office.

