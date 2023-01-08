WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 134th annual event this past January 2nd, the Rose Bowl parade presented 39 diverse and creatively crafted floats that traversed 5.5 miles through the heart of Pasadena, California, alongside equestrian teams, bands and much more.

“The parade is run every year on January the first, if except- the years that January 1st falls on a Sunday,” said WKU professor, Roger Dennis.

Dennis, who has taught greenhouse and floral design courses at WKU for the last 20 years, says he began working on the floats for the Rose Bowl Parade back in 2006 through his connections he made within the American Institute of Floral Designers.

“It does become a community and you look forward to going to every year and seeing the people that you’ve not seen for a year and talk to them and, and it’s beautiful, because of all the creative minds,” said Dennis.

This year, he worked with students from California Polytechnic State University, otherwise known as Cal Poly Universities, that featured the creative collaboration of students from Pomona College and San Luis Obispo.

“It’s a beautiful thing when you take two universities and two groups of students, you bring those two groups of students together and watch them become friends and also watch them learn. Like I said, their success is my success,” said Dennis.

This year Dennis and his team’s float won the ‘Extraordinaire’ award.

“This year we actually got the ‘Extraordinaire’ award, and I kind of like to call it second place in a sense. But you know, it’s not categorized, but it’s a pretty good one to to actually receive,” said Dennis.

Every year is different, but this year’s theme for the floats was ‘turning the corner.’

“You know, we’ve been through a lot over the past few years, so we’re turning the corner hopefully and getting on with a normal way of life,” said Dennis.

Each float must be 100% organic and 92%, California grown.

“It needed to look like something from the rainforest... with orchids and things that would normally grow on a tree,” said Dennis.

He said that in years past he has been able to take his WKU students to California for the event and have them work on and design the float, but due to Covid, he has not been able to take them back just yet.

“So hopefully this next year I’ll be able to take students back and anybody that wants to go WKU offers a program called ‘study away,’” said Dennis.

