Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren Inc. just released a sizzle reel that highlights the area’s tourism and all the community has to offer.

The video depicts various parts of the whole county, from Mammoth Cave to Barren River Lake.

Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd says the goal of a video like this is to showcase what the county has to offer while aiming to have people from outside the area visit which in turn, helps boost the economy.

“It’s the restaurants that got money from the event, it’s the hotels and Airbnbs. And, and just let people experience Glasgow,” she said.

Helping boost tourism, Byrd’s non-profit, ‘Helping the Hard Working’ is helping put on some big concerts at the plaza this year. Over the weekend, past American Idol winner Noah Thompson and contestant Hunter Girl performed.

“It’s just about getting people to talk about Glasgow and Cave City and Barren County. Through the events, this past weekend, there were a lot of people here from a lot of areas from even Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, all around Kentucky,” said Byrd.

‘Elle King’ will be at the Plaza at the end of the month. For tickets and future shows, click here.

