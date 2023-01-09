Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher

Barren Co. schools mourning loss of music teacher
Barren Co. schools mourning loss of music teacher(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6.

A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash.

“We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said Barren County Schools District Counselor Chele Gillon. “Elementary music teacher Robin Rutledge was in a car accident, and she died as a result of her injuries to that accident.”

Gillon said after hearing the news, the district jumped into action.

“We were able to get a letter together and send a letter out electronically to the parents and caregivers with resources on how to talk to your child about grief and what happens when we lose somebody to death,” Gillon said.

The district also worked to provide help for faculty and students within Rutledge’s school, North Jackson Elementary.

“We have a district Crisis Intervention Team,” Gillon said. “We have school counselors at North Jackson Elementary, as well as other school counselors in our district that are available to come and to offer grief support for our kids and also for staff.”

When it comes to talking with children about death and explaining the situation, Gillion says, it’s essential, to be honest.

“It’s important to just be very real with them as well. We don’t want to share too many details, because little ones don’t need to know all of the details in situations,” Gillon said. “Just letting them know the truth and be open to listening to what they have to say about that.”

Gillion also said she’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“We have heard from districts across the state and we are so grateful for that support not only just here locally, but from regionally and statewide,” Gillon said. “We cannot express enough our gratitude for all of that here in Barren County.”

North Jackson Elementary asked that the media not be on the property to help the grieving process.

The district says they are working on plans for a memorial at this time, but are waiting to discuss plans with Rutledge’s family before proceeding.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Ohio County couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Roger Dennis on his 2023 "turn the corner" float.
WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new year, officials approved a $239.3M bond for...
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
Mallory Hudson
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
Barren County Sizzle Reel put out by Barren Inc.
Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community
New Warren representatives in Frankfort during early session. Will reconvene early Feb.
New Warren Co. reps reflect on first week in Frankfort during early session