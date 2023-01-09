Boil Water Advisory issued for City of Brownsville

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Brownsville has issued a boil water advisory. 

Officials said that D&R Construction hit a water line while working on a construction project. 

“It is necessary to issue a boil water advisory for residences and businesses located on the south side of the system located from Subway to Minit Mart,” according to the advisory. 

Samples have been taken and as soon as the lab returns the results the city will inform the public that the boiled water has been lifted.

