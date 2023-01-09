Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christi Shores has been named 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA).

“I teach music because I know its value is beyond these walls,” Shores said. “I know these kids are going to have experience in making music with their friends that is going to last a lifetime through because I lived it too and so I want to pass that on.”

Serving as the Assistant Band Director for Bowling Green Bands since 2009, Shores and Anjali Sivaainkaran share the responsibility of leading the bands of Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School.

The pair work to enhance the musical experience of every student in their program in grades 6-12.

“Christi has a skill set and passion for teaching that would allow her to teach any subject to middle school students,” said Gary Fields, Superintendent of Bowling Green Schools. “Through relationship building, high expectations, and compassion for the individual student, she excels as a teacher.”

In 2021, Shores co-founded the Private Lesson Academy which connects professional music educators with students at no cost to families. Over 100 students have taken part in the program over the last two years.

Shores will be formally recognized at the annual KMEA Conference in Louisville, Friday, Feb. 10.

