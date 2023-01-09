Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year

Christi Shores, Assistant Band Director for Bowling Green Bands, has been named the 2022-2023...
Christi Shores, Assistant Band Director for Bowling Green Bands, has been named the 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association. She will be formally recognized on Friday, February 10th, at the annual KMEA Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.(Bowling Green Schools)
By William Battle
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christi Shores has been named 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA).

“I teach music because I know its value is beyond these walls,” Shores said. “I know these kids are going to have experience in making music with their friends that is going to last a lifetime through because I lived it too and so I want to pass that on.”

Serving as the Assistant Band Director for Bowling Green Bands since 2009, Shores and Anjali Sivaainkaran share the responsibility of leading the bands of Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School.

The pair work to enhance the musical experience of every student in their program in grades 6-12.

“Christi has a skill set and passion for teaching that would allow her to teach any subject to middle school students,” said Gary Fields, Superintendent of Bowling Green Schools. “Through relationship building, high expectations, and compassion for the individual student, she excels as a teacher.”

In 2021, Shores co-founded the Private Lesson Academy which connects professional music educators with students at no cost to families. Over 100 students have taken part in the program over the last two years.

Shores will be formally recognized at the annual KMEA Conference in Louisville, Friday, Feb. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Roger Dennis on his 2023 "turn the corner" float.
WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil Water Advisory issued for City of Brownsville
Police respond.
KSP charges Hardin County couple with child abuse
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car,...
Suspect accused of pretending to be cop found