KSP charges Hardin County couple with child abuse

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hardin County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a 5-year-old was treated for “suspicious injuries.”

Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, both of Rineyville, were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12-years-old.

Police responded to a call on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. after they were contacted by the Hardin County Department for Community Based Services regarding a 5-year-old that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin, according to a press release from KSP.

Reports indicate that the child was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment that was described as “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

An update on the child’s condition has not yet been released.

Both suspects were lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center and the investigation remains ongoing.

Kentucky State Police
