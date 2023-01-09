Sunshine is kicking off the work week!

Tracking rain later this week.
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, that sun will gradually start to shine bringing temperatures in the upper 40s by this afternoon. The clouds will slowly start to work into the area overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures on the mild side today.
Tuesday will be filled with mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal! Expect a high near 55 tomorrow and a calm breeze from the Southwest. Wednesday those temperatures continue on a uphill trend and rain will be working into the area. Rain chances are favorable Wednesday evening into Thursday. Thursday is looking like the wettest day of the week but also our warmest day with a high near 60!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 49. Low 33. Winds SW at 4 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 57. Low 40. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers possible. High 58. Low 55. Winds S at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (2006)

Record Low Today: -12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.71″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.71″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

