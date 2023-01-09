Terrific Tuesday, then some changes!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous! Sunshine returned and temps were seasonably cool. Tuesday looks like the pick day of the week before wet weather makes a comeback.

Sunshine and warmer Tuesday

Readings climb well into the 50s Tuesday with the combination of more sunshine and a southwesterly breeze. Then on Wednesday, one system arrives with clouds and a chance for showers. Temps keep climbing all the way into the low 60s Thursday before a sharp cold front swoops in Thursday evening. Thursday looks damp with periods of rain - some of it possibly heavy - along with a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall Thursday could exceed 1″ for some.

As colder air arrives Thursday night, wraparound moisture from our departing system changes rain showers to light snow showers and flurries. Highs Friday will struggle just to get out of the 30s. The chill sticks around into the beginning of the holiday weekend before temps moderate down the stretch. Another chance for rain shows up late on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday).

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 57. Low 40. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Showers possible. High 60. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Breezy and warm. High 62. Low 33. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 70 (1930)

Record Low: -24 (1877)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

